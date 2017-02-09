Today in Source News Flash: Rihanna landed a cover of the latest Harper’s Bazaar. Gucci Mane reunites with Nicki Minaj in a photo posted on Instagram. Waka Flocka Flame releases a Gucci Mane diss track ‘Was My Dawg.’

Check out our Style Sector with Cardi B for an exclusive interview about her style. New adidas shoe is inspired by Mardi Gras.

The Northeastern storm paralyzes cities.

Golden State Warriors beat Chicago Bulls 123–92.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.