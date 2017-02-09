Major technology companies recently went against Trump‘s executive order to ban Muslim travel according to CNN. Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Netflix were the first to file a court motion declaring that his order violates immigration rights and the Constitution.

Uber and Lyft, the ride-sharing rivals have also joined the fight against Trump’s rule. Reports show that tech giants like Etsy, Dropbox, Yelp, Pinterest and Linkedln are too involved.

The joint efforts of around 97 companies are fighting the new administration which prohibits immigrants from seven Muslim populated countries to enter the United States.