Rap Juggernaut J360 is a stand-up guy. He’s a good fella. He’s one of Toledo, Ohio’s “Made Men.” He’s a rapper, a boss, a father and a businessman. This magnetic rapper exudes confidence and has the skills to back it up. This Midwest maverick has collaborated with artists such as Lyfe Jennings, Yo-Gotti, and Kevin Gates. His hardcore lyrics, powerful stories and masterful delivery make J360 one of the most sought after Hip Hop artists around. In fact, he has sat down with a few major record labels that have shown strong interest in his brand.

J360 is building a huge worldwide movement one fan at a time. He sits at the helm of the Money Power Hustle Brand. He has music running through his veins. Confident and with a dope flow, he makes everything he does look effortless. His fortitude sets him apart from other independent rappers. He possesses boundless energy and a relentless drive. J360 is no stranger to life’s hard lessons, which has taught him to be triumphant when obstacles are placed in his path. Check out J360’s latest visual called Bonnie & Clyde featuring songstress Neisha Neshae.

Website: www.moneypowerhustle.com