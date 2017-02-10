Gearing for the release of his sophomore album “2,” Kenneth Callier continues to push boundaries with his music and visuals. This time, the New York native takes his talents to The Art Factory in Paterson, NJ as he showcases two songs from the album in his visual for “Blue Corduroy’s.” Per Callier’s request, it is suggested that viewers watch the visual from their phone’s YouTube app for the best 4K experience. In the clip, a ballet dancer can be seen performing alongside an idle Kenneth, and the visual continues to progress, showing his story of trial, tribulation, to triumph.

Kenneth Callier:

It’s been years now that apps have geared our minds toward a vertical view perspective, from Snapchat, to Instagram Stories to Facebook Live.. yet we still turn our phones sideways when it’s time to watch a “higher quality” movie clip or music video…just wanted to change that.