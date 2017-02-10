Judge Banned From Restaurant in Louisiana For Racist Statement

Recently at Sammy’s Grill in Baton Rouge Louisiana, a patron allegedly overheard Judge Mike Erwin make a racist comment about an African-American woman.

The restaurant was crowded that night, and the judge saw a man sharing his seat with the woman. He allegedly spew out towards them, “You should have made her get her fat n****r ass up.”

“Never give up your seat for a N****r,” he continued.

The police were called afterwards and he was identified as Judge Mike Erwin of Louisiana’s 19th Judicial District Court. No action was taken by the police, but the restaurant’s owner Andy McKay, took matters into his own hands.

“We will refuse his business,” McKay said.