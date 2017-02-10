Acclaimed singer-songwriter Sonyaé Elise has been a fixture on the scene, working with some of the biggest acts in music. The New Jersey-bred songstress is no stranger to success, having snagged quite a few awards for her work, as well as some headlines. Gearing up for a major run, Sonyaé recently unveiled her new single “95MA$E.” Produced by SLIM, Elise penned and recorded the song over 2 years ago and finds her yearning for a “bad boy” the same ilk as the Harlem-bred rap legend. Peep the record, which is currently available on iTunes.

