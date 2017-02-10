No Kevin Hart sighting?! No problem?!

On Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN will televise NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2017 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to kick off NBA All Star Weekend.

The annual game features stars from film, television, music and sports. This year, Michael Smith and Jemele Hill, who are now co-hosts of the new SportsCenter’s 6 p.m. show, will serve as the guest coaches for the West and East teams, respectively.

Mark Jones, the voice of the NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC, will provide play-by-play for the telecast, alongside Michelle Beadle (NBA Countdown, SportsNation), who will call her first Celebrity Game. Cassidy Hubbarth will join Jones and Beadle as the sideline reporter. The participants of the game consists of:



Michael Smith will be joined by coaches Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) and Rocsi Diaz (television personality). Jemele Hill will be joined by coaches Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) and Fat Joe (recording artist).