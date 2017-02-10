Solange is set on taking over 2017 and her latest endeavor was gracing the cover of ELLE magazine.

In the March issue of high fashion magazine, Solange discusses the making of her critically acclaimed album A Seat At The Table, as well as her inspiration for creating the groundbreaking album.

“I did want to create this juxtaposition, politically, of having these very hard, messy conversations but having them stylistically in a way that you can really hear me, and not the yelling, the rage,” Solange said. “I wanted to project in my delivery what I was not achieving at all: peace and having a certain lightness and airiness that could maybe help me get closer to having more light and airiness in my life.”

The youngest Knowles also touched on what she learned about the business from watching Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland interact with one another in Destiny’s Child.

“My sister and Kelly [Rowland] were the same age, which is like a built-in best friend in the house; they were extremely close,” Solange said. “Writing felt like this insular thing that I could go back in my room and express all that I would observe, all the emotions that would arise. It felt like mine, my little thing.”

In regards to her personal life, Solange touched on being a young mother who raised her son in Moscow, Idaho, while she was still in her teens, saying that it was a dark time that the love for her son Julez helped her overcome.

“It was one of the most bittersweet moments of my life,” Solange said. “Because I was so in love with Julez, and having spent a lot of time on the road, I yearned to be in one place, to have the opportunity to really ground myself with him. But it was isolating and lonely, and so cold and dark. And it was just Julez and me most of the time. It was hard to imagine being able to progress in my career in any way.”

The issue drops on February 21. Until then, you can read more from the preview here.

Check out images from the story below.