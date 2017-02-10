Today in Source News Flash: Drake told his fans that he’s “two weeks away” from finishing his new mixtape ‘More Life.’ Rick Ross shared new single ‘Summer ’17’ – all in anticipation for his new album Rather You Than Me. Tyga and Desiigner released a truly trippy video for ‘Gucci Snakes.’

In fashion, Snoop Dogg teamed up with German brand Snipes to present their Spring 2017 collection. DJ Khaled received a custom Air Jordan 1 shoe in celebration of his newest album Grateful.

Trump’s aide under fire again. Kellyanne Conway while on national TV encouraged people to go “buy Ivanka’s stuff.” Following her comments, the Federal Ethics Agency website has crashed. Wow…

In sports, Oklahoma City Thunder beats Cleveland Cavs 118–109 in last night’s game.

