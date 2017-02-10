Comedian Anthony Anderson may have revealed a bit too much information regarding his sex education on the Conan O’Brien show Wednesday night.

“I’ll just cut to the chase: My mother taught me how to go downtown…My mama taught me how to eat the cookie. Oral sex, Conan! Oral sex.”

The conversation continued regardless of how uncomfortable O’Brien may have appeared,

“I had just come home from college, and we had happened to be sitting around in the family room. Not only me, but my buddies and their girlfriends. She not only taught me and my brothers and my boys, but also the women how to do what they needed to do. My mother has a very extensive video collection, and she would put the videos on. And go into graphic detail as to what’s going on in the video.”

Watch the entire interview below: