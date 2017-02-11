Universal’s “Scarface” remake just got a little help from their friends, Joel and Ethan Coen. According to reports, the Coen Brothers helped polish the script for the studio.

Additionally, the gangster film’s release date was also announced; August 10, 2018.

Set to be a modern story about the rise and fall of a Latino gangster, previous reports stated that Diego Luna was attached to star. Though nothing has been confirmed. Reports have also said that Leonardo DiCaprio would be playing the ruthless Tony Montana.

As of now, Universal is on the hunt for a director after Antoine Fuqua had to depart the project in order to focus on “The Equalizer” sequel. According to news reports, “Hell or High Water” helmer David MacKenzie and “Patriots Day’s” Pete Berg are front-runners to direct the film. Both will be meeting with Universal executives in the following days.

The project is a Bluegrass Films and Global Produce production and will be produced by Marc Shmuger, Scott Stuber and Dylan Clark. Martin Bregman, who produced the 1983 film, is also part of the film and will serve in the same capacity as he previously did.