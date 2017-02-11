Los Angeles’ Staples Center will be rocking and rolling when the 59th Annual Grammy Awards come to town this weekend. Where are you watching them? The Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

According to Spotify, Drake’s Views is a front-runner for album of the year. Views spent six months in the top five on the Billboard 200 chart after debuting at No. 1 in May. Drake kept shouting Summer ’16 to his fans,” said CBS Radio’s sports and entertainment journalist, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“In 2017 he’s reaping the benefits of that success. Appearing on DJ Khaled‘s Major Key album, Toronto ambassador during NBA All Star Weekend last year and linked romantically to Jennifer Lopez is an added bonus. Is there anything that the 6 God can’t do?”

Las Vegas is also chiming in with TopBet giving the Toronto native a far shot with +1200 odds to win Album of the Year. Additionally, Chance The Rapper is pegged at -350 as the favorite to win Best New Artist.

Additionally, songs on the Views album nabbed a total of over 3 billion streams on Spotify, with Drake’s hit, “One Dance” shattering records. According to Billboard, the track nabbed the distinction of nabbing the title of the most streamed song in Spotify history.