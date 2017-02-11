New York City bred hip-hop recording artists YK Benzi & Eightie8 take pride in their ability to tap into emotion through music. Both growing up in Far Rockaway, Queens in a home filled with music and Caribbean roots, you can hear this hybrid influence in the smooth and melodic, yet gritty sound of their music. With a strong love for music and the desire to use their talent to escape the negative energy in their environment, YK Benzi & Eightie8 came together to create their first official musical project. The duo released their debut collaborative EP “The Willing” on November 4, 2016 alongside their popular 1st single entitled “#1” on all major platforms including Apple Music and Pandora. Check out the music video for their latest hard-hitting single “Club Medellin” out now.

