Cutthroat Records signee D Savage returns to the limelight with his latest record “I Know II“. Since its release just five days ago, the track has racked up an outstanding 1.2 million streams on SoundCloud alone. It seems like Cutthroat has another hit with the new single, and it seems like the industry has another star with D Savage.

Reigning from Gardena, California, the young artist caught the industry’s attention through his roll out of consistent singles. In 2016 D Savage caught the attention of Long Beach rapper/producer/entrepreneur Joey Fatts, who quickly signed Savage to his impressive Cutthroat roster (consisting of Fatts and Vince Staples as well).

D Savage, Fatts, and the Cutthroat gang will hit the road starting March as they begin their “At Your Neck Tour“. In the mean time take a listen to “I Know II” on SoundCloud below: