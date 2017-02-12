B smooth and Dj Koko Brown connect on the official video for their single “New Flava“. The two Dallas natives provide a hilarious skit to start the video, followed by nothing by straight lyricism. The two artists give today’s listeners a taste of that classic hip-hop sound, while adding a little bit of their own personal “flava” to the rap game.

The track originally appeared on the duo’s joint project “C.L.Y.D.E” (Constantly Living Your Dreams Everyday), which dropped on December 8th of last year. The creative new visuals were shot by Infinite Kreationz, who captures the two MC’s aesthetic perfectly.

“New Flava” is available as a single on Apple Music, while also appearing on C.L.Y.D.E. Check out the newest video from B Smooth and Dj Koko Brown below: