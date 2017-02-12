Ashoka is a young artist from Rockland County whose lyricism and impeccable wordplay have helped him become noticed by some of the biggest names in entertainment. Following his recent partnership with distribution powerhouse EMPIRE, he is back with his newest single “Now I Know“.

The new record contains a combination of quick delivery and quality bars. It contains a verse from Tennessee artist Tim Gent, who has made a name for himself over the past several years as well. The production is handled by RASCAL, who completes the triangle of talent featured on the single.

Stream Ashoka’s “Now I Know” (featuring Tim Gent) on Spotify, or stream it on SoundCloud below: