The winners of the 48th NAACP Image Awards were announced yesterday, February 11, during the live broadcast from Pasadena Civic Auditorium which aired on TV One.
The two-hour live special, hosted by Anthony Anderson, brought out Hollywood’s finest, including the night’s biggest winners, Taraji P. Henson and Dwayne Johnson, who won “Entertainer of the Year” award, beating out Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper and Donald Glover.
Check out the complete list of winners:
Television Categories
Outstanding Comedy Series
“`black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “`black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross – “`black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Drama Series
“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)
Motion Picture Categories
Outstanding Motion Picture
“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Denzel Washington – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)
Entertainer of the Year
Dwayne Johnson
Special encore presentations of the show will air on TV One at: Sun. Feb. 12 at 10am & 6:05PM ET, Wed. Feb. 15 at 9:30am ET, Thurs. Feb. 16 at 4pm & 12am ET.