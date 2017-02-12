The winners of the 48th NAACP Image Awards were announced yesterday, February 11, during the live broadcast from Pasadena Civic Auditorium which aired on TV One.

The two-hour live special, hosted by Anthony Anderson, brought out Hollywood’s finest, including the night’s biggest winners, Taraji P. Henson and Dwayne Johnson, who won “Entertainer of the Year” award, beating out Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper and Donald Glover.

Check out the complete list of winners:

Television Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series

“`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Entertainer of the Year

Dwayne Johnson

Special encore presentations of the show will air on TV One at: Sun. Feb. 12 at 10am & 6:05PM ET, Wed. Feb. 15 at 9:30am ET, Thurs. Feb. 16 at 4pm & 12am ET.