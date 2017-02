Dz The Rapper Releases The Visuals For Zouti

Dz The Rapper is a rising artist straight out of the projects of Miami.

Growing up in the hood where there’s a lot of crime and violence occurring, it shaped Dz’s gritty sound on songs like “Zouti”. Zouti is a slang term that means pistol. “Them lil n*ggas playing with that zouti”, Dz sings on the chorus over the abrasive beat.

