The 8th Wonder Of The World’s story is finally to be told to the OG wrestling fans of the WWE.

Wrestling fans are slowly getting their wishes granted left and right with these amazing documentary concepts of wrestling’s legendary warriors. First it was news that ESPN planning to release the Ric Flair Story. Now, HBO Sports is ready to enter their name in the bone crushing, suplex driving historical visual game. Announced today, the WWE, HBO Sports and the Bill Simmons Media Group will produce ANDRE THE GIANT, a documentary film examining the life and career of one of the most beloved legends in WWE history.

The visual will focus on the life of Andre during his upbringing in France, his celebrated career in WWE and his disappearance in the entertainment world. Emmy®-Award winning director and producer Jason Hehir will serve as the film’s director.

Born André René Roussimoff in 1946 in Grenoble, France, he exhibited signs of gigantism, rapidly growing to more than seven feet, though he was not diagnosed with acromegaly until his twenties. He began his training in Paris at 17 and eventually became known in wrestling circuits around the world, including Europe, Australia and Africa. In 1970, Roussimoff made his Japanese debut, which put him on the radar of Vince McMahon Sr., founder of what is now known as World Wrestling Entertainment.

In 1973, Andre joined the organization where McMahon Sr. famously billed him as Andre the Giant. Andre’s unique voice and athletic prowess, coupled with his more than 500-pound, seven-foot, four-inch frame, made him an unforgettable attraction. In his storied career, Andre had plenty of classic matches with legendary greats such as King Kong Bundy, Big John Studd, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and of course with Hulk Hogan which played a major role in catapulting the WWE to mainstream entertainment greatness.

“For more than 20 years, Andre the Giant’s larger than life personality and unique charisma captured the imagination of fans around the world,” said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. “I will always value our friendship, and am proud to tell the story of the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’.”