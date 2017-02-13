Larry Johnson was the King of New York after his legendary 4-point play at Madison Square Garden.

Johnson took one dribble left, absorbed contact from Antonio Davis and launched a three-pointer. The whistle blew and the shot went in; tying the game at 91 apiece. The Knicks got the win, a 2-1 lead in the series and later an appearance in the 1999 NBA Finals to the eventual NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs.

There’s been a lot of Knicks talk for the wrong reasons after the Charles Oakley massacre last week and yesterday as Latrell Sprewell sat courtside at The World’s Most Famous Arena with disliked owner James Dolan.

But that 4-point play warms Knicks fans’ heart as does Johnson. “This is New York, man and everywhere I go here, it’s like I’m a legend,” Johnson said on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. “ I done took the nickname Larry Legend.” Check it out by clicking here.

Digging deeper into the actual play Johnson broke deep with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “I didn’t think I was that old, really,” said Johnson. “But that’s what cats have been calling me simply because I believe, the four point play. It’s just one play. It’s the greatest play, I’ve had. I’ve had some pretty good moments in this game: winning a championship in college, being the number one, but making a four point play against one of our arch rivals at Madison Square Garden, that was the craziest.”