Style Sector partners with G-shock watches, Playcloths, and FadedNYC to present an exclusive editorial for the Art of Hustle Campaign.

This campaign features different New York local artist actively in pursuit of their dreams. Fashion director Alexis Nadira, assistant K.ejoma, photographer Sherri Daniels, make up artist Kiara Nazaire, along with Style Sector’s producer Venus Rose; all come together to capture the story.

Check out the full Art of Hustle Campaign below!

Vinny Cha$e

Recording Artist, Art Director

Mac Stephens

Model, Actor, Athlete

Bones The Machine

Recording Artist



Art Direction by Venus Rose