Style Sector partners with G-shock watches, Playcloths, and FadedNYC  to present an exclusive editorial for the Art of Hustle Campaign.

This campaign features different New York local artist actively in pursuit of their dreams. Fashion director Alexis Nadira, assistant K.ejoma, photographer Sherri Daniels, make up artist Kiara Nazaire, along with Style Sector’s producer Venus Rose; all come together to capture the story.

Check out the full Art of Hustle Campaign below!

 

Vinny Cha$e

Recording Artist, Art Director

vc12

vvs

IMG_9641

Mac Stephens

Model, Actor, Athlete

gg21

cvx

ff

Bones The Machine

Recording Artist

sc

f11x

sxcx

Art Direction by Venus Rose

Shares