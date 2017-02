The Supreme clothing collection is known for its forward thinking marketing. For the Spring/Summer 2017 season, the fashionable brand will be launching customized NYC MTA Metrocards with 2 fares included as an accessory.

This will give the NYC riders something to look forward to since that upcoming fare hike is a little dampening to their moods. The site will be available for purchases on February 23rd. Take a look by clicking here.