Teyana Taylor was always a baddie, but her spotlight role in Kanye West’s “Fade” secured her position as a Woman Crush Everyday. Her flawless body and stellar performance in the music video has many people thinking that Iman Shumpert is a lucky guy.

Teyana confirmed to Page Six that Shumpert is indeed a lucky guy because she likes to spice things up in the bedroom with role play:

La Perla is perfect for me. The robes, the bras, the panties. Good cops, student, teacher’s pet. Like, I’m the bad student, [Iman’s] the college professor who tells me I have to stay to get extra credit … We kind of do it all.