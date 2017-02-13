What got lost in translation during last week’s Madison Square Garden debacle between Madison Square Garden, Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks are two other former Knicks who have yet to put their decade-long feud to rest.

Insert Tim Thomas and Kenyon Martin. Their beef stems from their drama during the 2004 NBA Playoffs when Thomas was a Knick and Martin was a Net.

Last week Tim Thomas appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast and aired out Kenyon Martin, claiming that he’s scared to fight him in the boxing ring. Check out the episode by clicking here.

During Thomas’ appearance on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, he said that Martin did not have the guts to fight him in 50 Cent’s proposed offering in the boxing ring.“I knew it was never going to happen,” Thomas told Scoop B Radio host, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “I knew it was never gonna happen, because in ’04 when we ran into each other, I knew what kind of individual he was, from that point on. So I knew it was never gonna happen. And the only reason why the media outburst with 50 Cent happened was because the whole situation was over and he decided to talk about it again [on The Vertical Podcast with Adrian Wojnarowski] when he was trying to make his NBA comeback. So that’s when I had to figure out a way to embarrass him or expose him through what he loves to use most, which is the media.”