Drake’s third studio album So Far Gone served as a catalyst for the rapper’s career.

Charting singles like “Best I Ever Had” and “Successful” featuring Trey Songz were singles released from the mixtape under the October’s Very Own label. Omarion, Lloyd, Lil Wayne, and Bun B were all featured on the mixtape. The mixtape also helped launch the careers of producers 40 and Boi-1da.

Fast forward seven years later, OVO is a well known record label with its own channel on Beats 1 Radio. Drizzy is the self-proclaimed 6 God with two commercial mixtapes with Future, four studio albums and a fifth one on the way.