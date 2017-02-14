Grind Til We Rich rapper 2Eleven drops off his new visual, “That’s Out”, featuring Earl Swavey and West Coast mainstay Mitchy Slick. Delivering some new slang and lingo over production from Cypress Moreno, Deuce shows why the streets of LA keep coming back to his music.

In the video Deuce takes fans through his neighborhood, showing how him and his crew live in Inglewood. To add to the visual, 2Eleven has planned a series of releases to bring fans closer to his life in Inglewood.

Also look out for his upcoming behind the scenes series as Deuce prepares for his long awaited project with appearances from with Freddie Gibbs, Casey Veggies, Jay 305, Sean Mackk, 1500 Or Nothing and Cargo Got Wings.

“This project is about story telling and everything that I went through. There are verses about how me and Jeezy fell out, there’s stuff on there about the shit I went through in the hood before I was a rapper and there’s stuff about what I’m going through now. I’m in a good space right now, I’m all the way independent and we have a couple artists on the label but the goal is to make that motivational good music and to continue to sell records independently,” 2Eleven said.

While Grind Til We Rich is still in its warm up phase, 2Eleven has a host of features lined up for his yet to be named project including appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Casey Veggies, Jay 305, Sean Mackk and many more. Production on the effort is lead by 1500 Or Nothing and Cargo Got Wings among several other well accomplished producers including Cypress Moreno.

