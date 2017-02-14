Adele On Grammys: “What The F*ck Does Beyonce Have To Do To Win?”

Adele’s 25 won the Grammy for Album of the Year, but during her acceptance speech she revealed that her album of the year was Beyonce’s Lemonade.

In her speech, she told the Recording Academy she couldn’t accept the award and broke it in half to show her support for Beyonce.

During her backstage interview, Adele continued her pro-Bey stance and asked, “what the f*ck does Beyonce have to do to win?”

“My Album Of The Year is Lemonade.” – Adele pic.twitter.com/Zp5mcUB9Q6 — deray mckesson (@deray) February 13, 2017

Adele isn’t the only one feeling that some artists got snubbed for Grammys. Frank Ocean had an epic Twitter rant pointing out the cultural bias of the Grammys which Solange co-signed.