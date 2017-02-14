Atlanta has been the premier town where hitmakers reside as acts such as Future, Gucci Mane and Migos have been flooding the streets and clubs with bangers-after-club bangers. Now, it seems like the flood gates is ready to be open to a new rising star in the dirty south.

Meet Runway Richy. Hailing from Decatur, GA, Runway has GA on tilt with his crafty rhyme schemes and attention grabbing prescence on the track. His project “China Cafeteria,” which was hosted by comedian DC Young Fly of MTV2’s Wild-N-Out was well received. This is far from foreign to Rich as he became witness to 2 Chainz‘s recent break out hit “Watch Out” in which Runway’s producer Saucelord Rich of FKI was behind the making of that monstrous beat . Picking up the pieces from an amazing start in 2016, The Source Magazine was able to catch up with Runway to talk about music, his trials and tribulations of re-learning how to walk again from an horrible car accident and the future of his career.

The Source: Who has been a major influence in your creative process?

RR: I would have to say my life experiences. The type of s*** I’ve been through from when I was born. Everything from my entire family being from New Orleans, which is considered music state, everything down there has rhythm. Even through experiences from playing sports growing up, my ups & downs through the streets, being in accidents, you know its basically just life and everything I had to overcome played a major part in my creative process.

The Source: How is your music different from the majority of the ATL artists that’s out now?

RR:My music is different because my stuff came from writing and I’m not in the studio trying to make a song that you can dance and sing to. Even though, sometimes that’s how it ends up. I really speaking on real life stuff. I try to perfect real life moments with through my music. I want my fans to see where I come from through my music. I want fans to see realism from my music.

The Source: I see your single “Made It Happen” has been buzzing all throughout the streets. How was the experience working with a legendary Down South artist such as Trae The Truth ?

RR: Man, Trae The Truth a real one. He’s one of the last of the dying breed down there. I mean Trae The Truth have shown me nothing but love. It’s always a pleasure working with him. It’s just big and I’m truly grateful for that.

The Source: Now what’s the creative process consist of when it comes to making new content for the fans?

RR: Man, I got some roll up and some gas when I walk into the studio. Basically, I go to the studio and play beats to search for that vibe or be in that feeling where whatever is on my mind on that day, I just bring it out by writing. Most of this s*** comes from the heart and that’s what I think music is made from. Music should come from the heart and half of the time these rappers be talking about stuff they not made for or don’t have no knowledge about. Usually, roughly 90% of the time is off the top because that’s what I like to do and I like to get whatever is marinate on my mind on wax.

Runway currently has an mixtape out now called Traps and Trunks: Strictly 4 The Traps N Trunks 113. It’s definitely worth the listen. Check it out by clicking here and see why Runway Richy is one of the hottest names buzzing in the game now.