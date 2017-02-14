Future took to Twitter today to announced that he will release the follow up to 2016’s EVOL, Future, on Friday (February 17).

I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon https://t.co/n1PFChLlyb — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 14, 2017

The rapper also announced that he will embark on a North American tour this spring. The Nobody Safe Tour will include Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black as well as Young Thug and A$AP Ferg for select dates. The tour will kick off on May 4 in Memphis at the FedEx Forum and will run through June 30. Check out the trailer for the tour below.

Fans can pre-order Future and see the tour dates here.