Future took to Twitter today to announced that he will release the follow up to 2016’s EVOLFuture, on Friday (February 17).

The rapper also announced that he will embark on a North American tour this spring. The Nobody Safe Tour will include Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black as well as Young Thug and A$AP Ferg for select dates. The tour will kick off on May 4 in Memphis at the FedEx Forum and will run through June 30. Check out the trailer for the tour below.

Fans can pre-order Future and see the tour dates here.

Shares