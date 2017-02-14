Every year, super producer Bryan Michael Cox honors incredible talent in the music industry, and this year’s honorees, crooner Maxwell and superbly talented Siedah Garrett, received the envied honor.

The Breakfast Brunch, which has become a Grammy weekend staple for over a decade, sponsored by Dusse, Toyota and Rolling Out, celebrated Maxwell and Garrett for their undeniable contributions to music at the event- a perfect hybrid of music and purpose of music veterans and young talent alike. DJ Khaled, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Swizz Beatz, T.I., Jon Platt and Chris Hicks have been honored in previous years.

Maxwell, proprietor of the neo-soul movement, who first stole hearts nearly 21 years ago with debut album Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, has blossomed into mega success, including sold out tours, lusty falsetto and fiery singles now dubbed bedroom soundtracks.

Garrett, who wrote Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” and “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” who was nominated for two Academy Awards for Best Original Song, and won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 50th Grammy Awards for co-writing “Love You I Do, performed by Jennifer Hudson for the 2006 musical film, Dreamgirls, honor was long over due.

And the afternoon was more than just a celebration of the minds, as Toyota presented a $10,000 grant to MUSIC & MEMORY, a non-profit organization that brings personalized music into the lives of the elderly through digital music technology, vastly improving quality of life by creating personalized playlists that enable those struggling with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other cognitive and physical challenges to reconnect with the world through music-triggered memories.

