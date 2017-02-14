Michelle Obama will be appearing on national television as a guest star on the show MasterChef Junior. She will be joining the host Gordon Ramsay for the episode.

While being a serious advocate of healthy eating a part of her Let’s Move! initiative as first lady, Michelle will also be joining Martha Stewart and the Muppets. She is not new to cooking shows, last year she was on an episode of Barefoot Contessa.

After Trump’s inauguration, the Obama family immediately left Washington D.C. for vacation. From the looks of everything, they don’t seem to be concerned with the mess Trump is creating for America.