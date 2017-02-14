Nick Cannon announced he was stepping down as the host of NBC’s America’s Got Talent in a lengthy Facebook post.

His resignation was motivated by the threats he received from the broadcasting company to get disciplinary actions following his Showtime comedy special. The comedian joked about race and how his career and image fits into it. But there was one particular joke that had the executives at NBC upset:

I grew up like a real n*gga, but I honestly believe, once I started doing America’s Got Talent, they took my real n*gga card. They did! Because then like these type of people started showing up to my shows [points at White people in the front row]. I can’t do the real n*gga stuff no more, because then they’ll put me on TMZ…I apologize, white people. We over here talking about bitches and players and stuff, and you think this is America’s Got Talent. It’s going to be a little different tonight. America’s Got Talent, but America’s got n*gga, too, so. You staring at a real one onstage…Matter of fact, that’s what NBC gonna stand for tonight. N*gga Better Come on, ‘cuz N*gga Be Cussing! So N*gga Be Careful!

Cannon’s response to the alleged threats was to simply walk away from the company and he explained why in the Facebook post below:

Click here to view the full post.