Today in Source News Flash: DJ Khaled’s ‘Shining’ featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z debuts at No. 1 on Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart. Future announced his fifth album; self-titled Future is set to drop Friday, February 17th. The rapper announced he’s also going on tour, “Nobody Safe,” starting in Memphis, Tennessee on May 4th. After his big win at the annual GRAMMY awards Chance The Rapper remixed Drake’s ‘Grammys’

Snippet of a new Chance remix 👀 pic.twitter.com/llFDuMt7ok — Julz (@YesJulz) February 13, 2017

In fashion, Puma teams up with Trapstar for a new sneaker collection. Style Sector partnered with G-Shock, Playcloths and FadedNYC for new Art of Hustle editorial featuring some of New York’s up-and-comers.

National Security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned last night after reports surfaced that the Justice Department warned the Trump administration last month that Flynn misled administration officials regarding his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and was potentially vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians.

In sports, last night Oklahoma City Thunder missed 24 consecutive shots in the game against Washington Wizards. Yikes. Wizards won 120–98.

