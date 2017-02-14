Submarine Entertainment and ByStorm Films has been authorized to co-produce and develop a documentary about the legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G.

The film is called Notorious B.I.G: One More Chance and will focus on the late emcee’s music around the world.

Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, greenlit the production of the movie and will team up with the Malloy brothers in its production. The Malloy brothers have an extensive resume from working with Jack Johnson, Foo Fighters, Avril Levine, Metallica, N*E*R*D and The Black Eyed Peas, and many more.

Wallace told Variety:

It brings so much joy to my heart that my son Christopher’s music has made such an impact on the music community and his stories have positively inspired so many young men and women over the years, and still influencing the youth all over the world today.

There is no expected release date for Notorious B.I.G: One More Chance.