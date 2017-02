Wale Releases The Official Video For New Banger “Running Back” Ft. Lil Wayne

Wale returns with an official video for his dope single “Running Back” featuring Lil Wayne.

The visual is overall very colorful, and Wale reflects a gridiron player in college, while Lil Wayne is a Green Bay Packers die-hard. They both move around on-set giving football references while delivering their rhymes.

Check out the fire visual below!