Migos’ Culture was atop Billboard’s No. 1 album for just one week before Big Sean’s I Decide dethroned it.

Since the release of Sean’s fourth studio album, the Detroit emcee has been collecting a lot of wins. “Bounce Back” is now is highest charting single to date, he received a Roc-a-Fella chain from Jay-Z, to having another number 1 album. Sean is in the lead of The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Post Malone, and Lady Gaga.

Congratulations to Sean Don!