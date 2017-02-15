Cee-Lo Green Says He Wasn’t At The Grammys

A short, husky man made a notable appearance on the Grammys red carpet wearing a full-body, gold tunic and helmet. Everyone assumed that it was Cee-Lo Green, but according to Green that was his alter ego Gnarly Davidson.

TMZ ran into the singer on his way from the West Hollywood restaurant Delilah and he explained, “oh that’s somebody else altogether, man”.

This is the second stunt made by Green in an attempt to promote Davidson’s music. Davidson’s song “F*ck Me I’m Famous” was released following Green’s staged a phone explosion in December. After his Grammy appearance, he released a song called “Jay-Z’s Girl”.

Green also told TMZ, “I’ve been hearing about the guy. He’s cool. Keep it up Gnarly! I’m becoming a fan”.