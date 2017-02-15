Jidenna Channels the Art of Parking Lot Pimpin’ in “The Let Out” [Watch]

Jidenna has had a busy year, but that’s not stopping the “classic man” from kicking it old school with his new single, “The Let Out.”

The singer/rapper/actor shows fans where the real party is as he hops in his clunky Honda Civic and cruises to a nightclub where the party is in the parking lot.

“Heard the shit was jumpin’ like the wall that border Mexico,” he spits over a bouncing trap beat.

The single, which features Quavo, doesn’t feature an appearance by the Migos‘ member in the music video, but it does features artists Fear & Fancy and Nana Kwabena. As the fourth single from The Chief, it looks as if Jidenna is definitely planning to make 2017 memorable.

After appearing on then President Barack Obama’s summer 2016 playlist and HBO’s Insecure, Jidenna is definitely carving his name in the business and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Jidenna has been working on this album for at least two years and in the meantime, has been performing his music at concerts and festivals everywhere.

After hitting the music scene with his debut single “Classic Man” in 2015, which was on the Wondaland Presents: The Eephus EP, Jidenna became a household name and the song a mantra for stylish men everywhere.

The album will feature fellow Wondaland Records artists Janelle Monae, Roman Gianarthur, and St. Beauty. Jidenna’s album The Chief is available for pre-orders on iTunes and will officially be out Feb. 17th.

Check out “The Let Out” below.