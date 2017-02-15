Omarosa Manigault, the reality show star who parlayed her friendship and professional relationship with President Donald Trump into a position as the “Public Liason Leader”, got into a heated argument with a White House reporter near the Oval Office last week. The reporter, April Ryan, said Omarosa “physically intimidated” her in a manner that could have warranted intervention by the Secret Service. She says Manigault made verbal threats, including the assertion that Ryan was among several journalists on whom Trump officials had collected “dossiers” of negative information.

Omarosa, one a friend of Ryan’s, declined to address the accusations offering only this emailed statement:

“My comment: Fake news!” She did not specify what she considered false.”