Today in Source News Flash: Chance The Rapper announced his Spring 2017 tour, which will kick off at the end of April and consist of 37 stops. D.R.A.M. released video for his track ‘Cute’ just in time for Valentine’s Day yesterday. Solange took to Twitter to share her feelings about Beyonce’s GRAMMY snub. The younger of Knowles sisters tweeted “Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, be the gold you wanna hold my g’s.’ Tweet was later deleted.

In fashion, the Yeezy Season 5 invite came with a sweatshirt and a zine featuring photographs by Jackie Nickerson – Sofia Richie, Playboi Carti, Teyana Taylor, Luka Sabbat, Amina Blue, Braina Laviena and more appear.

Adidas Originals will be restocking NMD_R1 ‘Tonal’ next week.

Trump controversy continues: New report states that Trump aides were in constant communication with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In sports, it looks like the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight is getting closer to reality and would probably take place in Las Vegas.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.