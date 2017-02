Style Sector: Modern Style Editorial Series, ‘In Between The Clouds’

Style Sector: Modern Style Editorial Series, ‘In Between The Clouds’

Style Sector presents and editorial submission by photographer Austin Q. Hernandez,

also known as @brise_le_renegat on social media – follow his work!

Check out his photo editorial series below.

“Resting Angels”

Models: Clarissa Gomez & Cassidy Robinson

Art Director: Breeze

Mua: Serena Mignone

Stylist: Ardijana Kukaj

Stylist assistant: Daecery Cayetano

Set assistant:Kelsey S. Bettis

“Warmest In Winters” Model: Shaheed Finn Art Director: Breeze Mua: Serena Mignone Stylist: Shaheed Finn Set assistant: Kelsey S. Bettis

“Stealing Hearts”

Model: Ami Doumbia Art Director: Breeze Stylist: Ardijana Kukaj Stylist assistant: Josh Cepeda Set assistant: Christina Watkins

Model: Justin Broadnax

Art Director: Breeze Stylist: Ardijana Kukaj Stylist assistant: Josh Cepeda Set assistant: Christina Watkins