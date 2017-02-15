Jeremy Meeks mugshot went viral back in 2014 on social media. He’s been a trending topic since then after being hashtagged #FelonBae and #HotFelon. Recently, he made his debut on the runway for New York Fashion Week in the Philipp Plein show.

The man who once faced weapons and gang-related charges rose with social media fame after overwhelming viewers with his bone-structure and vibrant eyes. He eventually signed with a management company who helped launch his modeling career.

Now breaking through the world of high fashion walking during fashion week, he strutted the collection of Philipp Plein down the runway for fashion insiders, and an assortment of celebrities and public influencers. Even Madonna and Kylie Jenner witness the blue eyed, tattooed new model in the Big Apple for the grand show.

He hopes to make serious fashion industry connections while in New York, and posted a picture with the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld

.