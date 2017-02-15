Check out the new video for “Greed”, FatalityArk who is known for the street acclaimed “Razorback Hustle” mixtape series.

Born Devione Quartez Barnett in Memphis, Tennessee in 1987, FatalityArk has been representing Arkansas to the fullest. After a series of unfortunate events, including the passing of his mother, the incarceration of his partner, Tragic, for 55 years on murder charges, FatalityArk has built a buzz displaying skill, grind and lyrical style. Working on the next installment of his ‘Razorback Hustle‘ mixtape series, check out the visual for “Greed”…