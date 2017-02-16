Deeday and Kidd Kidd have worked together during the past few months to create a new sound to music. With DeeDay bringing his down south sound mixed with a heart filled for east coast music leaves such a diverse combination that deserves to be heard globally.

DeeDay has previously had notable collaborations such as Kevin Gates, Omarion, and has toured with Juicy J. DeeDay proves that he can create fire lyrics with relentless verses like, “All black benz young bruce wang / different whips gettin’ switched like a mood change / need a 100 or better and get a new bank”

On the other hand, Kidd Kidd spits raw lines like, ”My homie caught a case so you know I bought a witness / I got my own cake I don’t need to call 50” . As a G-Unit / Reallionaire artist shows on this track that he can easily adjust to any style of music and still spit fire with ease.

Together the song “Hold Up” produced by Tha Product includes effortless bars from both Kidd Kidd and DeeDay. As they prepare for their highly anticipated “Blue Moon” EP, the fans will have access online through Itunes, Spinrilla, and DatPiff. It is their time and they are ready to take the long awaited spotlight to fame.

Zone Gang Ent. debut “Hold Up” to introduce the release of joint EP “Blue Moon” with artists Kidd Kidd and Deeday, available everywhere this March.