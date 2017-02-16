Former Chicago Bulls point guard took time out of his day to let his voice be heard about the current state of the NY Knicks.

A couple of days ago, podcasts hosts Edgar Burgos, Rickey Rivers, Jarrod Rudolph and special guest Mike James had the internet tuned in and talking all over Twitter and Instagram. James, who is a NBA world champion talked hoops as he gave his input on the controversy that’s occurring at Madison Square Garden between Knicks owner James Dolan and former Knicks great Charles Oakley. In addition, Mike believes that the current head coach Jeff Hornacek should be fired. Along with having James on the show, Oakley’s former teammate Ben Davis was on the show to share his thoughts about the situation as well.

Eric Newmann who works as a Producer for the Lloyd Daniels story joined to discuss the Golden State Warriors with sideline analyst/ reporter Ros Gold Onwude and how Kevin Durant has jelled with the Warriors and tells if she thinks the Warriors make the finals they will only want to face the Cavaliers. To hear more, check out this episode below.