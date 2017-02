Lihtz Kamraz Goes To Hollywood For His Rick Nyce-Directed, “Lingo” Video

Lihtz Kamraz Goes To Hollywood For His Rick Nyce-Directed, “Lingo” Video

Lihtz Kamraz hits the switch up and visits Hollywood for stand-out single, “Lingo.” hitsand visits Hollywood for stand-out single, “Lingo.”

The video, directed by Freebandz own Rick Nyce, captures Lihtz posted in the Hills, surrounded by beautiful women. It’s not hard to tell why the buzzing Philly rapper has his own way of talking.

Expect more releases from Lihtz Kamraz in the near future, but for now, watch “Lingo” below!