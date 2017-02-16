Commission Records signee MadeinTYO finally drops his music video for the remix of his hit single “Skateboard P,” featuring Big Sean. This is the first single off “Thank You, Mr. Tokyo,” released in late 2016. On “Skateboard P,” MadeinTYO connects with Big Sean to lyrically flex on the infectious record which is a tribute to Pharell in the 2000s

Keeping up with the Skateboard P lifestyle, the video empowers the song. The music video is filmed at a house party where MadeinTYO and Big Sean are joined by professional skaters to party and showcase their skills. Daniel Yaro-directed video starts off with 24hrs’ “Gucci Flame” playing in the background transitioning into a VHS-like quality visual and you catch MadeinTYO turning up at the half pipe as skaters continue skating in the back. The video is an ode of a lavish lifestyle.

Moving forward, MadeinTYO will also be joining Big Sean on the “I Decided Tour” starting off on March 17th in Houston, TX.

In addition to “Uber Everywhere” going platinum, and the wild success of “Skateboard P,” MadeinTYO is beginning 2017 very strong. With his music career taking off, he has also become one of the official faces of the Adidas Original “Original is Never Over” campaign, alongside Desiigner and Snoop Dogg.

Watch the video below.