Lose the “D” and change it to a “G”.

Those are probably the words reiterated when the NBA officials have decided to create a historical partnership with one of sports most influential energy drink. Just announced two days ago, the NBDL and Gatorade have announced that the NBDL (National Basketball Development League) will be renamed the NBA G-League.This is the first deal between a U.S. professional sports league and an entitlement partner.

As part of the deal, a new NBA G-League logo will be featured on new game balls, team jerseys, on-court signage and digital properties. G-League teams will also have assistance from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute to collaborate with programs to enhance player sports performance and recovery.