A few days ago, we dropped an article highlighting the 5 New Orleans New Comers with 2018 Grammy Potential, and quickly there was a response via Twitter from New Orleans DJ Pioneer, E.F. Cuttin telling us that we left someone out. That someone was Negus. In 2016, Negus ran up the score in New Orleans, from throwing, and headlining his own concerts, to collaborating with Grammy award winning Producer, Chase N. Cashe, Negus did it all. Now, in 2017, Negus plans to keep his foot on the gas.

We sat down in the studio with Negus yesterday, and he played us a bunch of new music, recorded new music for us on the spot, and showed us this “Extra” video, which featured another extremely talented New Orleans New Comer, Million$. “Extra” is directed by Quincy Scott, who is one of the most consistent shooters in New Orleans, and it shows the lifestyle that Negus often times rap about, and one that he actually lives.

You can check out the video for “Extra” below, and be sure to keep up with all parties involved, it’s gonna be a T’d up year for CGB.