The Brooklyn artist Bizz-E Blaze returns once again in a matter of months to provide more quality sound that showcases the artists talent, versatility, and sense of reality. The melodic feel to this new single offers enough to get you swaying side to side as you bump it.

Choosing to spit about life over dreams, Blaze breaks down his Myles William’s produced feel good record titled, “Do You”. The new release catches the artist on the rise. He attacks the powerful record with some real life bars as he looks to stray away from from those looking to bring him down-whether it be hate from his own team or real life situations.

Blaze seems to be an artist with multitudes of creativity, breaking down his records into different stories, production breaking down to represent different vibes; the artist compiles a whole lot into one single record.

Be on the lookout for more from Bizz-E Blaze as he looks to return with more heat for his fans within the next few weeks. Check out the dope single !